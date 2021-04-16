Central Arkansas Black-led, Black-serving nonprofits eligible for grants up to $25,000

This commitment is part of Facebook’s broader $1.1 billion investment in Black and diverse suppliers, creators and communities in the U.S.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Community Foundation and the Arkansas Black Philanthropy Collaborative announced the availability of grants from the Building Black Communities Fund to benefit Black-led and Black-serving nonprofit organizations.

Applications are open for grants of up to $25,000 each to support programs and initiatives specifically designed to impact Black people and communities in the Little Rock metropolitan statistical area, which includes Pulaski, Saline, Perry, Grant, Faulkner and Lonoke Counties.

“Our experience shows us that diverse, inclusive and equitable communities are stronger and more resilient. In the midst of the recent dialogue around the inequities facing Black communities, the Community Foundation recognizes the need for action,” said Heather Larkin, President and CEO of Arkansas Community Foundation. “Facebook, Inc. has provided the funding, the Foundation is providing the infrastructure to make the grants, and Black leaders in Central Arkansas are guiding the grantmaking strategy for the Building Black Communities Fund.”

Arkansas Community Foundation is one of 20 community foundations in the United States selected to receive funding from Facebook, Inc. to manage grantmaking to support Black communities and Black-led nonprofits. This commitment is part of Facebook’s broader $1.1 billion investment in Black and diverse suppliers, creators and communities in the U.S.



“There is an alarming funding gap for Black-led organizations which often adds to the continued compounding equity issues in the communities they serve," aid Derek Lewis of the Black Philanthropy Collaborative. "Our hope is the Building Black Communities Fund grants will bring empowerment and revitalization to Black-led organizations as well to minority and underserved communities. The Arkansas Black Philanthropy Collaborative hopes that the funding seeded through the help of Facebook and Arkansas Community Foundation will empower Black-led organizations to amplify their voice in the giving space.”

Applications details are available at the Foundation’s website. Applications are being accepted now and the deadline for applying is 11:59 p.m. CST May 15, 2021.

Grant proposals of up to $25,000 from organizations holding 501(c)(3) public charity status with the IRS will be evaluated based on a specific work plan, and only one proposal per organization may be submitted.

Applicant organizations must be Black-led or Black serving, based on the following definitions:

Black-led: 51% or more of the board and governing body are Black.

Black-serving: 75% or more of the population served consists of Black individuals in majority communities of color.

Applicants must demonstrate established relationships and have a good track record of working on activities that impact Black communities. Grantees must commit to: