LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Hank’s Furniture is staging a company-wide effort to deliver disaster relief supplies to the victims of Hurricane Michael in Florida.

All Hank’s stores in Arkansas, Texas, Alabama and Florida (with the exception of Panama City) will serve as collection points for disaster relief supplies.

Donations may be dropped off at any Hank’s store now and the supplies will be delivered as soon as the search and rescue effort has ended.

Items needed include:

Water

Non-Perishable Food

Baby Supplies

Trash Bags

Work Gloves

Paper Towels

Flash Lights

Batteries

Toiletries

New Underwear & Socks

First Aid Items

Cleaning Supplies

Blankets

Box Fans

Hand Sanitizer

Dog/Cat Food

“Hank's is devastated about the tragedy from Hurricane Michael. We want to help our Panama City community so we are opening up ALL of our stores to receive disaster relief donations that will benefit the victims of Hurricane Michael. All items from our donation list can be dropped off at any of our locations (except for our Panama City store). Please visit our website for the list of items needed.”

