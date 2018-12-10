LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Hank’s Furniture is staging a company-wide effort to deliver disaster relief supplies to the victims of Hurricane Michael in Florida.
All Hank’s stores in Arkansas, Texas, Alabama and Florida (with the exception of Panama City) will serve as collection points for disaster relief supplies.
Donations may be dropped off at any Hank’s store now and the supplies will be delivered as soon as the search and rescue effort has ended.
Items needed include:
- Water
- Non-Perishable Food
- Baby Supplies
- Trash Bags
- Work Gloves
- Paper Towels
- Flash Lights
- Batteries
- Toiletries
- New Underwear & Socks
- First Aid Items
- Cleaning Supplies
- Blankets
- Box Fans
- Hand Sanitizer
- Dog/Cat Food
“Hank's is devastated about the tragedy from Hurricane Michael. We want to help our Panama City community so we are opening up ALL of our stores to receive disaster relief donations that will benefit the victims of Hurricane Michael. All items from our donation list can be dropped off at any of our locations (except for our Panama City store). Please visit our website for the list of items needed.”