Here's how eligible Arkansans can receive rent assistance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the federal eviction moratorium comes to an end, some Arkansans are struggling to catch up on rent back-pay they've accumulated throughout the pandemic.

There's still money out there, but many people have found it difficult to locate and don't know where to go.

"There are extenuating circumstances that are contributing to people being behind on their rent," Terry Bearden, Executive Director for the Arkansas Community Action Agencies Association (ACAAA), said.

There's been an increase in those around the state that are in need assistance.

"As of August 30th: 13,700 applications for rent relief," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during a press conference Tuesday.

If that number seems high – it's because it is. Those numbers don't include the state's most populated counties – Benton, Washington, and Pulaski.

"These are middle class, working Arkansans who were self-sufficient," Bearden said. "So they're not necessarily connected to the social service safety net."

Bearden said there's been a consistent number of people applying for rental assistance-- the funds they use to help has stayed consistent as well. ACAAA has gone through roughly a third of their available funds, but still have $2.5 million at their disposal.

"It really is the emergency rent assistance program where there's well over $100 million available for Arkansans," Bearden said.

If you're looking for assistance, you'll need three key things.

- How many people live in your home.

- Proof of where you live.

- Proof of income.

But Bearden said there's another barrier that's slowing down the funds – Landlords.

A W-9 is needed to receive federal funds, and some don't want to do that.

"I wouldn't say that that's the reason that all of the landlords that refuse to take payment did so," she said. "But I do know specifically that in some cases that was the barrier."

Bearden said she understands why some people may be hesitant to use programs like this – especially if they've never had to before.

But she said there's no shame in asking for help – there's only regret if you don't apply.

"I believe it's a basic tenet of our constitution that the government promotes the general welfare of our citizens," she said. "Helping us weather this pandemic is certainly a key part of promoting the general welfare of our populous right now."

