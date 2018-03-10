LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – If you didn’t know, there are three big jackpots up for grabs this week if you decide to play the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

Two of the drawings will be held Wednesday night, October 3.

The lottery has three jackpots including the Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot is sitting at $229 million. Arkansas’s game on Wednesday is the Natural State jackpot which has reached $320,000.

Then Friday, October 5, there’s the drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot which now stands at $405 million. That’s nearly half a billion dollars! And it’s the eighth largest jackpot in history!

For more information on the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, click here.

© 2018 KTHV