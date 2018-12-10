CONWAY, Ark. (AP) - The University of Arkansas has received a $100 million gift from a trust established by the late Arkansas Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller.

The school said Friday that the endowment will continue funding the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute, which the university says focuses on civic, cultural, research and educational programs and activities.

Executive Director of the institute Marta Lloyd says in a statement that the endowment will make it possible for the institute to engage a wider audience, part of what she says was Rockefeller's dedication to diversity of thought and background.

Rockefeller was governor of Arkansas from 1967 through 1971. The institute was established in 2005 and has conducted programming and research in a variety of fields, including nano-technology, improving rural health and medical research.

