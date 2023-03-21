Lawsuit dismissed against Summit Utilities, allows commission to investigate

A lawsuit previously filed against Summit Utilities for "price-gouging" and "substantially over-billing" their customers has been dismissed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A class action lawsuit previously filed against Summit Utilities has been since been dismissed on Tuesday.

The dismissal comes in an effort to allow the Arkansas Public Service Commission to conduct its own investigation.

The lawsuit alleged that Summit Utilities, which has seen continued complaints over the past several weeks, failed to "appropriately provide utility gas service to its customers in Arkansas."

The motion was filed without prejudice, which means that they could refile the class action lawsuit later if they want.

It's been a turbulent time between Summit Utilities and its customers over the past months, as the company has seen both the aforementioned lawsuit and a temporary restraining order.

The restraining order was instated by a judge on March 14, which stated that customers "may refuse and not make payments on their Summit monthly gas bills" until the attorneys can meet before the judge.