Little Rock receives grants to fight homelessness amid coronavirus pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Editor's Note: The attached video is from August 14.

On Wednesday, city officials announced Little Rock has been awarded two grants, totaling more than $774,000 to help individuals and families struggling with or on the verge of homelessness due to eviction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City received an Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) for $214,415 and an ESG-CV (COVID-19) grant for $560,000, according to Kevin Howard, the City's Director of Housing and Neighborhood Programs.

"The grants will be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic among individuals and families who are homeless or receiving homeless assistance; and to support additional homeless assistance and homelessness prevention activities," Howard said.

Howard said the City expects to have funds no later than Oct. 1. Then, residents will be able to apply for assistance under the following categories:

ESG:

Rapid Re-Housing ($70,000) - Move homeless people quickly to permanent housing (rental assistance, financial assistance).

Homelessness Prevention ($144,000) - To prevent individuals/families from moving into an emergency shelter (rental assistance, financial assistance).

The Income limit for the ESG program is 30% of the Area Median income (AMI), which is $72,200.

ESG-CV:

Street Outreach ($75,000) - Connecting unsheltered individuals with emergency shelter and/or critical health services.

Rapid Re-Housing ($240,000) - Move homeless people quickly to permanent housing (rental assistance, financial assistance).

Homelessness Prevention ($240,000) - To prevent individuals/families from moving into an emergency shelter (rental assistance, financial assistance).