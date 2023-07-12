Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas on pace to set new record

Patients spent $141 million in the first six months of 2023 to buy more than 29,000 pounds of marijuana.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Eds. note: The video attached above is from May 23, 2023)

Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas are on track to set a new record this year, state officials said.

From January through June, patients spent $141 million to buy a little more than 29,000 pounds of marijuana, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

That's up from $134 million in the first six months of 2022.

If the upswing continues, sales will pass $280 million in 2023. Arkansas's previous high for medical marijuana sales was $276 million last year.

The state's medical marijuana industry has “flourished” since its inception, said Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

Arkansas voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana. The first dispensary in the state opened in 2019. Medical marijuana sales have brought in a total of $105 million in tax revenue to the state.