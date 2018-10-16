LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing has just been increased to $667 million.

That is up from $654 million making it the largest jackpot in the game’s history!

It’s also the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery jackpot history. If no one wins, it will increase to $868 million for Friday’s [Oct. 19] drawing.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is now $345 million. Arkansans have until 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night to purchase a Mega Millions ticket. The drawing will be held at 10 p.m.

RELATED HEADLINES:

$3M lottery ticket sold at Sheridan gas station to Arkansas couple

© 2018 KTHV