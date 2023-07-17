Mississippi Co. Infrastructure Grant Program awards $2M to fund 11 projects

The Government of Mississippi County, Arkansas, announced that it has awarded $2 million to multiple local cities and towns to improve infrastructure needs.

Example video title will go here for this video

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. — The Government of Mississippi County, Arkansas, announced that it has awarded $2 million to multiple local cities and towns through the Mississippi County Infrastructure Grant Program.

The funds will be used for 11 different projects and provide up to $200,000 for cities/towns within Mississippi County.

These grants fund up to 75% of project costs, with 25% of the price matched by the applicant municipality.

"From wastewater treatment facilities and road improvements to expanding the abilities of a local fire department and more, we are honored to invest $2 million in infrastructure projects across Mississippi County," said County Judge John Alan Nelson. "By accepting applications directly from our cities and towns, we identified and funded projects that truly matter to residents across the County. Each of these projects will improve the quality of life and the local economy for the cities and towns in which they're located."

The 11 funded projects will include:

City of Blytheville - The $200,000 grant will improve critical sewer infrastructure to prevent groundwater and stormwater from entering the street network through cracks, joints, or fractured pipes. This project will focus on North Byrum Road, a critical arterial road for the City for both school-age and special needs students, but also for commercial/industrial traffic.

- The $200,000 grant will improve critical sewer infrastructure to prevent groundwater and stormwater from entering the street network through cracks, joints, or fractured pipes. This project will focus on North Byrum Road, a critical arterial road for the City for both school-age and special needs students, but also for commercial/industrial traffic. Town of Dell - The $200,000 grant will partially fund the needed rehabilitation of Dell’s municipal water system storage tank and make it current with all Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.

- The $200,000 grant will partially fund the needed rehabilitation of Dell’s municipal water system storage tank and make it current with all Arkansas Department of Health guidelines. Town of Etowah - The $200,000 grant will fund Etowah’s Wastewater System Improvements Project, including the renovation of 10 wastewater pump stations, the replacement of simplex grinder pumps, and the renovation of the wastewater treatment facility.

The $200,000 grant will fund Etowah’s Wastewater System Improvements Project, including the renovation of 10 wastewater pump stations, the replacement of simplex grinder pumps, and the renovation of the wastewater treatment facility. Town of Etowah - The $41,250 grant will support the town's Wastewater Treatment Facility Standby Generator Replacement Project. Replacing the generator will ensure continued operations of the wastewater treatment facility during a power outage and ensure compliance with all Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) regulations.

- The $41,250 grant will support the town's Wastewater Treatment Facility Standby Generator Replacement Project. Replacing the generator will ensure continued operations of the wastewater treatment facility during a power outage and ensure compliance with all Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) regulations. City of Gosnell - The $200,000 grant will fund various infrastructure projects that will assist in the current and future growth of the City, including creating new streets and repairing existing roads.

- The $200,000 grant will fund various infrastructure projects that will assist in the current and future growth of the City, including creating new streets and repairing existing roads. City of Keiser - The $200,000 grant will partially fund the rehabilitation of Keiser’s elevated water storage tank exterior, and make improvements at the water treatment facility.

- The $200,000 grant will partially fund the rehabilitation of Keiser’s elevated water storage tank exterior, and make improvements at the water treatment facility. City of Keiser - The $200,000 grant will support Keiser's Highway 181 Lift Station Rehabilitation project to rehabilitate an existing wastewater lift station in the southern part of the City. Failing due to age, the wastewater collection system experiences significant fluctuations in flow during rainfall events, which overloads the existing sewer lift stations.

- The $200,000 grant will support Keiser's Highway 181 Lift Station Rehabilitation project to rehabilitate an existing wastewater lift station in the southern part of the City. Failing due to age, the wastewater collection system experiences significant fluctuations in flow during rainfall events, which overloads the existing sewer lift stations. City of Leachville - The $200,000 grant will allow the City to acquire approximately 34 acres of land to aid city growth and prosperity. The land will be utilized to expand the Leachville City Wastewater plant and draw businesses into Leachville and/or the farmland might be rented out, providing a revenue source until plans are finalized.

- The $200,000 grant will allow the City to acquire approximately 34 acres of land to aid city growth and prosperity. The land will be utilized to expand the Leachville City Wastewater plant and draw businesses into Leachville and/or the farmland might be rented out, providing a revenue source until plans are finalized. City of Manila - The $200,000 grant will partially fund the Manila’s Water Tower Refurbish/Repair Project of its 300,000-gallon water tower to continue to provide safe, clean drinking water without interruption.

- The $200,000 grant will partially fund the Manila’s Water Tower Refurbish/Repair Project of its 300,000-gallon water tower to continue to provide safe, clean drinking water without interruption. City of Manila - The $158,750 grant will support Manila's Fire Department Expansion Project, allowing the department to house one ladder truck, one tanker truck, and one rescue with a spare pumper truck in the fourth spot. The project will also aid in housing any additional future equipment needed due to the explosive growth the City of Manila is experiencing.

- The $158,750 grant will support Manila's Fire Department Expansion Project, allowing the department to house one ladder truck, one tanker truck, and one rescue with a spare pumper truck in the fourth spot. The project will also aid in housing any additional future equipment needed due to the explosive growth the City of Manila is experiencing. City of Osceola - The $200,000 grant will partially fund the survey, testing, and repair of critical parts of Osceola’s storm drainage system.

On April 7, an informative workshop was held for the cities were invited to learn about the grant and ask questions.