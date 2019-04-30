There's a new law on the books that promises to nudge many of us to pay the dues that keep certain types of volunteer fire departments running. Thanks to Act 1077, if you don't have it already, look for a new item on your property tax bill this year.

“It equates to survival for this volunteer fire department districts,” said state senator Kim Hammer (D – Benton) on the bill he pushed through earlier this month. “Everybody wants to do the right thing, and the vast majority of people do the right thing. This bill is to help enforce those who don't want to do the right thing.”

“The right thing” is paying necessary dues for many local volunteer fire departments. There are five types of fire departments in the state, with the smaller ones rely on dues from property owners. Now some of those districts can require those dues get paid at the same time you pay your property taxes.

The law applies to fire protection districts. Many in the state already see fire dues on annual bills along with solid waste fees or sewer bills. But in smaller districts, the volunteer departments can get shortchanged with dues lost in the shuffle of tax bills that come in the mail. Putting dues on tax bills streamlines the process.

“What we see are upwards of 90 percent collection rates in areas for the fire dues because they're simply put on the tax bill with the real estate,” said Chris Villines, the executive director of the Association of Arkansas Counties whose tax collector group called for the law. “Really there shouldn't be any sticker shock. It's just going to change the priority of collection in that area.”

In a small city like Collegeville on the Pulaski/Saline County line, it's easy to see the difference between the big department resources of nearby Little Rock or Bryant and the volunteer service that makes about 200 runs a year. Getting the fire department dues on the property taxes there made the difference between a 50-year-old fire truck and more modern equipment like the engine and squad they have now.

Advocates say just because it's on your tax bill, it’s not a punishment. It’s more like an incentive or an investment.

“The big thing that people need to understand is that when you support your volunteer fire department, you're helping to decrease your insurance rates,” said Sen. Hammer. “That’s money just directly back into your pockets.”

The new law is also expected to create an incentive to upgrade small volunteer departments into fire protection districts.

Property owners need to hold an election and then hand over dues collection to the county tax collector.