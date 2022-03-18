Arkansas officials warn of new scam using bank phone numbers to steal money from customers

Arkansas banks are warning of a new scam where con artists can call you on your phone and the caller I.D. looks like it is coming from your bank.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — There's a new scam warning where con artists can call you on your phone and the caller I.D. looks like it is coming from your bank.

Last week, Sondra Rodocker got a text asking if she had made a purchase at Walmart.

When she replied 'no' she got a call from a number listed as the customer service phone line for US Bank.

Ironically, they said they were from the fraud department.

The caller said they would correct the transactions as long as she could verify herself with a code they sent her.

"The codes came. I didn't realize it was this person changing my password," said Rodocker.

Before her eyes, the scammer used Zelle, a money transferring service to take more than $10,000 from her account.

With cases like Rodocker's happening in the state, Lorrie Trogden, president of the Arkansas Bankers Association said there is a way to protect yourself.

It's known as F.A.R:

F: Flip your debit or credit card and call the phone number on the back.

A: Account information which the bank will never ask you for, they can pull it up on their own end.

R: Report any scams to the bank right away.

"Some of us have fallen for things. Don't be embarrassed. The number one thing that prevents someone from reporting a scammer is that they were embarrassed that they were scammed," said Trogden.