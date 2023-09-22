Nonprofit boutique helping Arkansas students this homecoming season

Live Thankfully Little Rock is a one-stop shop for students looking for the perfect pieces for homecoming season at an affordable price.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For many students, homecoming season has arrived, and most of them are already out looking for the perfect thing to wear.

It can be a challenge to find the dress or suit of your dreams without breaking the bank— but thanks to the nonprofit 'Live Thankfully' in Little Rock, it's easy to score the perfect piece for a low price.

“We want people to be able to come in and save money by getting what they need for less because every dollar adds up," explained Kimberly Cook, Executive Director.

The upscale resale shop is located along North Rodney Parham Road and has been open for six years.

It sells everything from everyday clothes, shoes, and accessories to even home goods— but for students looking for a stylish outfit to wear this homecoming season, they can also find items anywhere from $8 to $50.

Dresses are always 75% to 90% off and sizes run from zero to 24.

“Maybe they've never shopped resale, they're not sure what to expect. But, then I let them know that some of our dresses are gently used, given to us by other customers in the community, and then some of the dresses are brand new from a high-end boutique who gives us some of their dresses," Cook described. "So these girls get so excited when they see the great deals because I've never met a woman or girl who doesn't love a good sale.”

The other sweet thing about these low prices is that all of the proceeds go to Immerse Arkansas, a nonprofit that creates a safe space with resources for youth who age out of foster care.

Cook added that their mission is to encourage everyone to "Live Thankfully" and care for others while also scoring great deals.