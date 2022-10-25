FDA issues recall for Mighty Bliss electric heating pads

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning regarding Mighty Bliss electric heating pads, and they have been recalled due to risk of injury.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning to all consumers, healthcare providers, and caregivers to not use the Mighty Bliss electric heating pads that have been distributed by Whele LLC.

They have been recalled because of the risk of injury, which includes electric shocks, rashes, skin burns, or irritation.

On Monday, the company announced a recall of over 500,000 of its heating pads that were distributed between July 2021 and July 2022. Those products were sold online through Walmart and Amazon.