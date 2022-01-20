How protecting your pipes can help out your wallet during the winter season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As lower temperatures are seen across Arkansas, it’s important to take the proper precautions to protect your pipes from the weather.
A State Farm report shows Arkansas takes the fourth ranking in highest paid claims for frozen and/or busted pipes.
State Farm said a crack around an eighth of an inch can let out over 200 gallons of leaked water, which can lead to damages seen in drywall, foundations and even electrical systems.
If you’re looking at ways to protect your pipes, it’s all about insulation. Most homes in the south are already at a disadvantage.
"Whenever cold weather comes in, especially in the southern states, we're at really high risk for frozen pipes just because the way our homes are insulated," Gina Wilken with State Farm said. "Our pipes are insulated, that’s why southern states see a lot higher claims for frozen pipes."
Precautions you can take include:
- Pipe insulation
- Hard Outdoor Faucet Covers
- Towels or blankets from your home
- Keep your faucets running
- Open cabinets with piping inside
Taking these precautions can save a big plunge into your wallet. It’s important to take the proper steps to protect your pipes, because once the cold weather is gone, that’s when problems arise.
“What happens is whenever the weather warms up and you think ‘oh we're good our water is running again’ well that’s whenever the water will burst out of the pipe," Wilken said. "I think an 8th of an inch can leak about 250 gallons of water a day.”