Rental assistance programs available for Arkansans in need

The program that CADC puts on has two pots of money – one for the 19 counties the group helps, and one specifically for within Little Rock city limits.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's been a tough year for many Arkansans, and the pandemic complicated a lot of our daily lives – including how many Arkansans pay rent.

"We have seen an uptick of individuals coming in to receive assistance in a lot of the programs that we offer," Randy Morris, CEO of Central Arkansas Development Council, said. "But most definitely in the rental assistance, because people are losing jobs, individuals don't have the income that they need."

Unemployment was so high this past year that we hit as high as 10% of workers out of work.

"It's amazing how many people that we see in these lines that need this assistance," Morris said. "Need unemployment assistance, because they've lost their jobs."

The program that CADC puts on has two pots of money – one for the 19 counties the group helps, and one specifically for within Little Rock city limits.

It's also not the only fund set up to help those in Pulaski County.

"It's about 12 million dollars that's coming to Pulaski County and central Arkansas," Judge Barry Hyde said.

Those funds will go directly to the landlords and rental companies that have lost out on money, to help both the renters and the companies out.

"It has a ripple effect," Hyde said.

So how can you get funds if you need them?

You can visit the CADC website, or go to arfreshstart.com to apply for funds. You'll need two months proof of income for anyone 18 and older in the house, a copy of your ID, and a complete copy of your lease.

CADC will help with up to two and a half months of rent, and your landlord must approve it. Funds are available right now.

For the funds in Pulaski County, those open on Monday, April 5. You'll need information on when you were laid off and your income range at the time, how far behind on rent you are, and who your landlord and utility companies are.

To apply for Pulaski County money, click here, and the link to apply will be live on Monday.