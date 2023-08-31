Victim advocacy groups get $17 million after governor's approval

This year alone, federal funding went from $25 million to just $8 million, leaving several Arkansas organizations struggling to stay open.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders approved $17 million for victims of crimes.

This past year, federal funding has decreased tremendously to the point of almost closing the door on necessary resources.

The groups impacted include survivors of child abuse, domestic violence and human trafficking. Organizations that provide resources to them were looking to make serious cuts and even shut down if they didn't get more money.

After cuts to funding to the Victims of Crime Act, or VOCA, this year, several organizations were on the verge of making devastating decisions, including the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) group in Saline County.

"Some are possibly having to shut their doors, cut pay and people's jobs," CASA Executive Director Barbara McCreight said.

Children's Advocacy Center of Arkansas was also struggling. This year alone, VOCA funding went from $25 million to just $8 million.

"We were looking at cuts 60% or more across the state," Children's Advocacy Centers of Arkansas Executive Director Elizabeth Pulley said.

It wasn't until they and other VOCA groups wrote a proposal to Sanders asking for more funding.

Sanders approved $17 million for these organizations, which will come from the American Rescue Plan Act.