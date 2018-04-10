LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three Arkansas Scholarship Lottery draw game jackpots are soaring toward record amounts this week.

It is providing Arkansans with an opportunity to win big money while investing in the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship.

Mega Millions now stands at $405 million – the eighth largest jackpot in history. Powerball is not far behind at $253 million, and Arkansas’s own Natural State Jackpot is at $330,000 for tonight’s drawing.

“Arkansans are winning from draw games every week,” said Bishop Woosley, ASL director. “Just go to your local Lottery retailer and ask for a Quick Pick or play your lucky numbers. It’s that easy.”

Since September, there have been 15 Arkansas Mega Millions winners of $500 and above from 15 different cities, and one $50,000 Powerball® winner from Blevins, which is located in Hempstead County in south Arkansas.

Woosley said sales from draw games like Powerball and Mega Millions provide a larger percentage of revenue for college scholarships.

“The Lottery has contributed more than $781 million in funding more than 302,000 Academic Challenge Scholarships for Arkansas students since 2009,” said Woosley. “Increased sales from big jackpots mean more money for students, and that’s a win for everyone.”

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 10 p.m. and Powerball is Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Natural State Jackpot drawings are Monday through Saturday at 8 p.m.

