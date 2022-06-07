Need a vacation? Southwest Airlines offering 40% off fall flights

The discount is only good from Tuesday, June 7 through Thursday, June 9, so make your reservations now.

ARIZONA, USA — Need a vacation? Southwest Airlines is offering 40% off selected fall flights.

According to the airline’s website, the reduced fares are for flights booked between August 16 and November 5, 2022.

The discount is only good from Tuesday, June 7 through Thursday, June 9, so make your reservations now.

You’ll need to use promotion code FALL40 to get in on the deal.

Fall leaves aren't the only things that are dropping... here's your sign to book your flight now: https://t.co/rNwO3oHh5L pic.twitter.com/xuPrQ7eNdP — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 7, 2022

