TUNICA, Miss. (KTHV) - Sports fans can now put their money where their passion is if they go to Mississippi.

Two casinos in Tunica and Biloxi became the first in the South to offer sports betting.

The Gold Strike Casino Resort celebrated with a grand opening of its sports book. State legislators, casino executives, and former NFL All-Pro Stanley Morgan placed the first bets before a large crowd of sports fans were allowed to approach the betting counter.

Sports gambling was allowed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision ended a decades-long ban. New Jersey and Mississippi have allowed sports betting in their casinos. Delaware, Montana, Nevada, and Oregon were allowed to continue previously-approved sports gambling while the Supreme Court’s moratorium was in effect.

David Tsai, COO, and President of Gold Strike, said sports gambling typically makes up less than three percent of a casino’s revenue. But he added that this is an important moment in his company’s quest to provide all the amenities that visitors look for.

Arkansas does not allow sports gambling. It allows slots-like electric games and betting races at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs and Southland Park in West Memphis. A petition drive is underway to put an initiative on the ballot to allow full gaming at those locations, and the ability to build two additional casinos near Pine Bluff and Russellville.

The Arkansas State Legislature would have to pass a law allowing sports gambling before any casinos in the state could accept wagers.

Related headlines:

Caesars will launch sports wagering at two Mississippi locations

© 2018 KTHV