Federal student loan payments loom after 3-year pause

After a three-year pause, the federal government will resume federal student loan payments later this year. Are you ready? If not, there’s still time to prepare.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a three-year pause, the federal government will resume federal student loan payments later this year.

On Sept. 1, interest for student loans will begin accruing again, with borrowers expected to make payments starting Oct. 1.

"I didn't find anybody that could have continued to make their payments, opt out of the holiday on making payments to their student loan," Credit Counselor Mark Jones said.

Jones said that's what millions of Americans have done for the past three years.

"During those months or years, when you're not paying on it, the money gets appropriated to something else," Jones said. "Then, when the payments kick in, I will struggle to pay."

He said there's still some time to get ahead and prepare your finances.

For people with tight budgets, Jones said try paying the minimum amount needed to keep your loan from increasing.

"Aim now for just covering your finance charges," Jones said. "Maybe, as you get cost of living increases... maybe a promotion, then that extra needs to start going to the principal on the student loan."

In addition, Jones said it's time to start thinking about reducing costs while increasing income.

For example, Jones mentioned adjusting the deductions and withholdings on your paycheck.

"What we're trying to do is help them equalize the outgo and the income so that they don't have more going up and coming in," Jones said.

He also said those planning to enter school as an undergrad, or even grad school, should avoid student loans if they don't need them.

"Live at home," Jones said. "If you can live in a dorm, live cheaply. Don't assume you need a new car and an apartment."

The Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program is caught up in the Supreme Court, but there's still a chance it could move forward.