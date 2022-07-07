Subway to give away 1M of these 12 new subs

Subway is refreshing its refresh with the biggest change to its menu in 60 years.

MILFORD, Conn. — Subway is giving away up to one million free of its new "Subway Series" sandwiches.

Subway said its lineup of 12 new sub sandwiches is the biggest change to its menu in its 60-year history.

The company said it will have a new ordering system for the new sandwiches. Instead of picking ingredients and toppings, guests simply say a sandwich number or name and six-inch or footlong, giving guests "new options beyond their beloved build-your-own customization."

"These new mouthwatering sandwiches are the perfect combination of meat, cheese, vegetables, sauce and freshly baked bread," said Subway.

On Tuesday, July 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Subway will give away up to one million free 6-inch Subway Series subs at participating locations. The promotion is only for the 12 new Subway Series sandwiches:

Cheesesteaks

#1 The Philly

#2 The Outlaw

#3 The Monster

Italianos

#4 Supreme Meats

#5 Bella Mozza

#6 The Boss

Chicken

#7 The MexiCali

#8 The Great Garlic

#9 The Champ

Clubs

#10 All-American Club

#11 Subway Club

#12 Turkey Cali Club

Subway said its team spent more than a year creating and testing hundreds of recipes to create the 12 sandwiches.

Last year, Subway began its "Eat Fresh Refresh" which introduced more than 20 new and refreshed ingredients to its menu.

"The Subway Series is the most ambitious undertaking in company history, as we are changing the nearly 60-year-old blueprint that helped make Subway a global phenomenon," said Trevor Haynes, President, North America at Subway.

"Last summer’s Eat Fresh Refresh laid the foundation to build a better Subway, and now the Subway Series enhances the entire Subway guest experience – proof that we continue to improve and get way better. Whether you leave the sandwich-making to us or are craving your custom creation, there are more reasons than ever to make Subway your dining destination."

