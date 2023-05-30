How to knock out personal tax assessment before deadline

May 31 is the deadline for assessing personal property taxes. It can be confusing for some, but there are steps to make the process easier.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Wednesday, May 31, is the deadline to get personal property taxes assessed in Arkansas.

It can be confusing for some, but there are things people can do to make the process easier.

Karla Burnett, director of operations at the Pulaski County Assessor's Office, said last minute taxpayers are rushing to the assessor's office ahead of Wednesday's personal property assessment deadline.

"It is non stop, everybody is on the phone," Burnett said. "You have to assess by May 31, or within 30 days of the date of purchase. If you acquire after May 1, the tax deadline is always October 15."

The assessment determines ones taxes for the next year, and the person pays last year's to the county.

"One point of confusion you as you assess a year ahead of payment," Burnett said. "The tax bill that you receive this year for 2023 is based on your 2022 assessment."

Anyone who thinks the assessor got it wrong can file an appeal.

Luann Deere is a landlord and takes part in hearing Faulkner County appeals on the Tax Assessor's Equalization Board.

"You can call in," Deere said. "You have a couple of weeks to call in and then you'll set a time with your tax assessor for hearing."

That process starts later in the summer, but Deere said landlords should expect to continue paying higher taxes on real estate.

"It's getting tough," Deere said. "This property right behind me... It went up over $280. It'll go up again next year."

Burnett said Arkansans can also expect a rise on their personal property taxes.

"Used vehicles have continued to have higher value than people anticipate," Burnett said. "It's not a jump like they saw between 2021 and 2022."

To avoid that extra 10% late penalty, there are a few ways to get assessed. In Pulaski County, Burnett said people can assess in person, online, or by calling the office. Businesses can also mail in their assessments.

The deadline is 11:59 p.m. Central on Wednesday.