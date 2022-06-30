Sales tax holidays give shoppers the opportunity to buy certain electronic devices, school and art supplies, clothes, and more free of state and local sales taxes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 2022-23 school year is weeks away and back-to-school shopping is about to be underway. Before you start shopping, be sure to take advantage of tax-free holiday weekends in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

With inflation becoming a determining factor in people's purchase decisions, parents are going to make more strategic decisions about how they're budgeting for the upcoming school year. About 3 in 4 parents will shop for school supplies on tax-free weekends.

There are many school-related items for which you won't need to pay sales tax.

Arkansas

August 6 and 7 are the dates for the tax holiday weekend in Arkansas for 2022. According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, you won’t need to pay tax on things like school supplies, some electronics, and clothes and shoes under $100.

Click here to see what qualifies for Arkansas’ tax-free weekend August 6-7.

Mississippi

The Magnolia State's tax-free weekend for 2022 is July 29 and 30.

According to the Mississippi Department of Revenue, the sales tax holiday applies to clothes (including, blouses, shirts, dresses, coats, pants, jackets, belts, hats and undergarments); most shoes, and school supplies less than $100 per item, including many commonly-used supplies such as pencils, erasers, backpacks, textbooks, calculators, and notebooks. In Mississippi, computers aren't eligible for sales tax exemption during the holiday weekend.

Click here to see all the items included in Mississippi’s sales tax holiday weekend.

Tennessee

Shoppers in the Volunteer State can enjoy a tax-free weekend on July 29, July 30, and July 31.

According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, computers, laptops, and tablets $1,500 or less are tax exempt. Pencils, folders, binders, paper, crayons, pens, rulers, and many other school supplies, as well as clothing items including pants, shorts, shirts, socks, shoes, and dresses under $100 per item will be tax-exempt.

For 2022, Tennessee's General Assembly has approved a sales tax holiday on food & food ingredients (grocery sales tax suspension) which begins at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, August 1, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31.

For 2022-23, the Tennessee General Assembly has also approved a sales tax holiday on gun safes and safety devices that begins at 12:01 a.m. on July 1, 2022 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on June 30, 2023. Click here for more information.