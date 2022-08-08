Teens launch nonprofit with the goal of helping kids learn good money habits early

A group of teens are spreading their financial know-how on social media to seek solutions for teenagers who don't have basic money skills.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A group of Charlotte teens recently launched a nonprofit to teach their peers about financial literacy after realizing kids their age didn't know enough about money.

Tickets2TheFuture is seeking solutions that will teach kids about everything from investing in the stock market to simply opening a bank account and learning how interest accumulates.

The group's target audience is teens, so what better place to find them than social media? That's exactly how they're reaching them with TikTok and other popular social media apps.

"We post Instagram and TikTok videos that are educational concepts," Joquin Jones said.

Tickets2TheFuture was started by four rising high school seniors whose friendships go way back. Together, these friends are working to help other young adults figure out their finances before they learn a difficult — and expensive — lesson.

"Getting a bank account, what to do with your first paycheck, how interest works, and what inflation is," Griffin Bohmfalk said. "We want people to have the power of knowledge."

The group launched Tickets2TheFuture this summer when they realized they might be able to help classmates and even younger kids.

"When we founded the investment club at high school, we realized how many gaps people have of basic financial literacy," Bohmfalk said.

"We saw how many people lacked a basic knowledge about finance and we wanted to go back to basics," co-founder Ethan Jacobs added.

They target teens on social media but Tickets2TheFuture has a program for kids, too. It focuses on teaching them entrepreneurship.

“We created lemonade stand starter kits, went to the Harris YMCA and spoke to 40 elementary schoolers and taught them basic fundamentals about business,” Jones said.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.

North Carolina requires high school students to take one semester of a class called economics and personal finance that paints a broad stroke. These teens say it's not nearly enough.

They are well aware of the infamous Harvard study that ranked Charlotte dead last in social mobility, but they also know the city is a booming banking town.

“We consistently rank terrible In social mobility and our goal is bridge local Charlotteans and help them access all that opportunity,” Ben Jacobs said.

Jones grew up with a single mom and quickly learned the value of a dollar.

“From a young age I learned what a difference being smart with your money can make," he said.

That’s why Jones and his buddies are hoping to help others cash in on the knowledge they’ve gained. The four co-founders are looking for ways to reach more kids they can help and they’re looking for community partnerships.

Click here to learn more about Tickets2TheFuture.

Contact Michelle at mboudin@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.