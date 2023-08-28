Budgeting can be a scary undertaking, but it doesn’t have to be.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Budget.

That’s the word that Ce Garrison says immediately turns people off, overwhelms them and gives them thoughts of not having access to money.

“We like to call it the other ‘B' word,’” Ce Garrison, Louisville's Office of Financial Empowerment social services supervisor, said.

It’s not a great mental image that’s conjured, but that doesn’t mean it’s the truth.

“We like to think about a budget as telling your money where you want it to go, rather than where it went,” Garrison said.

She specializes in helping people learn about financial literacy and get themselves on the right track with their money. She says that it all begins with figuring out what you’re spending your money on.

“For 7-14 days track everything that you’re spending. If you go into a gas station and get a pack of gum, it needs to go on there. If you’re rolling through a drive through just to get a drink, that also needs to go on there,” Garrison said.

Dr. Jay Brandi, a finance professor at University of Louisville, agrees with that.

“The key here is identifying where the money is coming from, the inflows, identify where the money is going, the outflows and then match those up," Brandi said. “It’s not just the fixed cost. It’s the variable stuff. In fact, one of the things that can kill you is some bad habits in regard to cash management. Cash management bad habits include things like impulse spending.”

Garrison puts impulse spending like this:

“Every morning on my way to work I stop at the gas station and get an energy drink, and I’m not going to do that anymore. That’s a stretch, right? Like, okay you want to cut back. That’s amazing, we can talk about that if that’s something that’s negotiable for you, great! But going on sort of like a cold turkey is not super effective,” she said.

“The worst thing to do when you’re trying to set up a budget is to make yourself feel very limited because then it feels like, kind of like a jail,” Garrison said.

One way to avoid that jailed feeling is to establish an emergency fund. That’s a stockpile of money that you save and build month over month that you can use in case of an unforeseen hospital bill, car repair, or the loss of a job.

Brandi and Garrison agree that if you can establish that emergency fund, then creating a budget doesn’t seem like the burden some people view it as.

“That’s like priority one today. The emergency fund is something that everyone should have,” Brandi said.

Here are the top three things Brandi and Garrison say you should do to build out your budget:

Track your spending and then compare how you do month to month

Don’t try to quit cold turkey

Build up that emergency fund

If you do that, then following through on your budget will become less of an burden and more of a benefit.

