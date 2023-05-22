UA Little Rock receives $3.5 million grant for teacher education

UA Little Rock has officially launched a national search for the first Windgate Director of the School of Education.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has received a $3.5 million grant from the Windgate Foundation to help support the transformation of teacher education.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Windgate Foundation for their generous support of this effort,” said Chancellor Christina S. Drale. “High-quality teacher education has never been more important. This funding will help us sustain strong leadership for the program and will make possible further investment in innovative teacher preparation at UA Little Rock.”

The Windgate Director of the School of Education will play a direct role in ensuring they graduate day-one-ready teacher candidates.

Their primary goals will be strengthening partnerships with K-12 schools and state school districts, increasing enrollment, supporting curricular innovation and meaningful assessment, raising program awareness, and raising funds to support teacher preparation efforts.

“The new Windgate Director of the School of Education will play a critical role in expanding that work so that by the time our students graduate they will be fully prepared for a rewarding career that will help build positive learning environments for K-12 students throughout Arkansas schools,” said Dr. Sarah Beth Estes, dean of the UA Little Rock College of Humanities, Arts, Social Sciences, and Education.

Since 2021, UA Little Rock has received more than $550,000 from Forward Arkansas to develop a plan to reimage teacher education.