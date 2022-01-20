Anonymous donor gives $500K to UAPB to help students

"It's the single largest gift that we've received for scholarships that impact students at the university," said Dr. Braque Talley.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is feeling the love after a donation of $500,000.

"Grateful... grateful," Dr. Braque Talley, Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management and Student Success, said. "It's the single largest gift that we've received for scholarships that impact students at the university."

And Dr. Talley says that $500,000 impacts students immediately.

"The other side of it is, we see a large number of first generation college students," he said. "This gift allows us to break that barrier, and really make a difference in not only our students' lives, but their families as well."

But this isn't the only donation that UAPB has received this year.

$250,000 was also donated earlier in the school year – by the same person. So, who is this person?

"We have no idea who this was," Dr. Talley said. "At all."

But Dr. Talley says that's not what matters – what matters is how the money will be used.

"Here's the difference that it makes," he said. "Because we have students that come from tough socio-economic backgrounds, now they're not riddled with as much debt as they would be, even if they got more loans to stay in school here. So now they're getting a head start on life."

While the university is still finalizing how they'll do this, they say the goal is still the same – helping students finish school.

And this is a start.

"We have the best and the brightest students this side of heaven, and donors recognize that," Dr. Talley said. "And for the donor to invest, and then to not only come back again, but double that investment, shows they believe in the power of our students and the difference that they're making."