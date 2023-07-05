USDA announces rice production program to aid Arkansas farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a new rice production program that will help aid local farmers based on their 2022 planted and prevented planted acres.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a new rice production program to aid local farmers based on their 2022 planted and prevented planted acres.

Beginning the week of May 8, eligible Arkansas rice farmers will receive prefilled applications from the Farm Service Agency (FSA).

Once completed, farmers can return their applications and all additional forms to their local FSA county office by Monday, July 10.

USDA has the funding to provide up to $250 million for this program. The initial payments will be made at a reduced rate of one cent per pound.

If any remaining funds exist, a second payment may be issued to eligible farmers. A prevented planted factor of 60% will be applied if applicable.

“We are incredibly grateful to Senator Boozman for advocating on behalf of rice farmers,” said Arkansas Rice Federation Chairman David Gairhan. “We experienced sky-high input costs and antiquated rice prices last year on our farms and many farmers haven’t recovered. We work hard every day to grow a staple crop that we can share with our neighbors in Arkansas and around the world.”