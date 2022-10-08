Little Rock and North Little Rock to start big improvement projects

Little Rock and North Little Rock now have the green light to move forward with big projects after voters said yes to improvement taxes on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The election results have come in and now two cities in central Arkansas have the green light to move forward with big improvement projects.

Little Rock and North Little Rock will use millions of dollars in tax money in a few ways.

The fire department in North Little Rock will be one of the main focuses.

"The mechanic shop we have now the fire trucks won't even fit in, and they've outgrown the areas, said Dustin Free, North Little Rock Assistant Fire Marshal.

Free also added that they are in need of new fire stations.

"We're very grateful that the citizens came out and exercised their right to vote and approve the tax that was passed last night, the money just from that will be used to build two new fire stations," Free said.

They want to build one fire station near the old Central Station, and another on the east side of town.

"It's a great help not only just for the preparedness for the firefighters to respond, but when we're building the fire station, today's standards require those fire stations to meet seismic requirements," he said.

He said the new stations would have rooms designed to hold firefighters' uniforms and equipment, and the new rooms would be built in a way where the chemical smell won't go up into the common areas.

"Those fumes in a station like this come right up this pole hole, right into the area where they sit and eat lunch," he said.

He also mentioned that overall, the new stations will step up public safety in the city.

"So getting the new fire station with the proper equipment in it is exactly what the citizens deserve and that's what they're going to get out of this," he said.

Drivers in Little Rock could also soon see differences on the roads, after voting yes for capital improvement taxes.

Michael Hood, Civil Engineering manager for Little Rock Public Works, said they plan to use $81 million dollars for street and drainage projects all over the city.

"We will be taking public comment on what they think the priorities of the city should be. And we'll be developing a list of projects that staff would recommend for funding," Hood added.

Hood said the tax will allow them to continue the work that they've done for years.

"They keep renewing it time after time. And I think it's a sign of how important this is to the voters and to the citizens that streets and drainage are important," he said.

The city of North Little Rock plans to improve parks and public works as well.