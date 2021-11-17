3 easy ways to save on skyrocketing gas prices during the holidays

We've put together some gas saving tips to help you save cash on the road.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gas prices continue to go up and experts say another surge is likely especially as we get closer to the holidays. We've put together some gas saving tips to help you save cash on the road.

Plan your gas stops

You may have heard it's best to research the cheapest price around your city for savings. But, rather than drive across town, it's easier and more convenient to focus on stations along your commute or by places you pass frequently. GasBuddy allows you to track local prices and look at price data from user reports.

Calm down

Wait, how will this save you gas money? Edmunds conducted a test on aggressive driving and how it impacts gas usage. Aggressive driving includes rapid acceleration, high cruising speed and braking sharply rather than coasting. The study found that was a major cause of gas guzzling. The study used a sedan, an SUV, and a truck. Across the board, motorists who had a more "calm" driving style could save 33% to 38% on gas.

Don't idle too much