What you need to know about the new 'Emergency Broadband Relief Program'

Qualified consumers are eligible to receive up to $50 off of their internet bills, but many providers are having difficulty optimizing the program for customers.

ARKANSAS, USA — The pandemic exposed how crucial a good internet connection can be, with the latest federal stimulus program including discounts towards broadband service.

Taking advantage of the new Emergency Broadband Benefit hasn't been easy as providers are still sorting out how to handle customers on varying service plans that are consequently paying different rates.

"The process is a little clumsy," Charlotte Dial said, the vice president of administration for Wehco Video. "It's a little confusing on the customer's part and then it's also time consuming on the company's part."

This process has been especially aggravating for one anonymous customer. He stated that customer service reps for Resort Cable in Hot Springs told him that he was ineligible for an E.B.B. discount because of a previous contract that was already under.

This was the latest annoyance that he had with the provider, coupled with both the limited choice and limited service.

Early conversations with Wehco officials resulted in a partial change in policy, but Dial pointed out that the E.B.B. was just the latest government relief program that needed to work out the details before money was lost.

"We had to look at the rates that we were charging in December of 2020," Dial said. "According to the rules, you couldn't create a new promotional rate for this program specifically."

There are a few rules for would-be customers as well. To qualify, an applicant can meet any one of the following criteria:

Income at or below 135% of the poverty level

Receive free or reduced school lunch

Received a Federal Pell Grant

Lost income or job because of COVID-19

The criteria creates a wide range of people that are eligible for up to $50 off their monthly internet bill, with customers living on Tribal lands being eligible for up to $75 off.

Promotional rates have become a problem for some smaller internet companies like Wehco's franchises.

"We are offering a couple different packages on the retail rate and discounting that," said Dial.

Much like many other Wehco subscribers, the anonymous customer is receiving a discount tailored to his retail rate that will begin 12 months after his initial subscription or plan upgrade.

To receive help from the government, the customer would need to break his contract, sign up for a program paying the full retail price, and then lastly apply the E.B.B.

For customers that decided on this method, it was important for them to remember the early termination fee.

That changed Thursday after Dial received a response from company lawyers in Washington, D.C.

"We will not require the consumer to pay that fee upfront if they want to elect to enter the emergency broadband package," Dial said. "It will be put off."

The waiving of the fee makes the deal more enticing to customers, though it could result in a larger bill in the future.

The E.B.B. is a temporary program that will last until the funds set aside by Congress are exhausted.

Dial admits that the program is not perfect, noting that other programs around the state have shown more promise in terms of delivering quality service to rural customers.

Regardless, she calls this a step in the right direction as they attempt to close the digital divide.

"The program is a wonderful program and it's going to be beneficial to the consumer," Dial said. "This will help the consumer realize the importance of internet and it will help the schools and the children. I really believe that."