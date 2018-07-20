Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

It's been one crazy week of savings - and the deals are continuing!

You may recall that Prime Day 2018 started with more than a few serious glitches and website crashes. With many merchants and distributors unable to sell any product for the first several hours of Prime Day, many deals have been extended.

These deals are not only products at their lowest recorded prices of the year, but they are the exact Prime Day deals that kicked off as lighting deals on Amazon this year, with all products in stock at their identical Prime Day prices.

1) 50% Off Power Wireless Sports Bluetooth Headphones

Was: $49.99

Now: $24.99

2) $50 Off Italian Style Luxury Bed Sheet Set With Aloe Coating

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

3) $30 Off Smart Bluetooth Body Fat Scale

Was: $69.99

Now: $39.99

4) $40 Off Pur-Clean Programmable Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Was: $199.99

Now: $159.99

5) $200 Off Top Selling Laptop With Fingerprint ID + Free USB C Hub

Was: $599.99

Now: $399.99

6) $60 Off Pur-Dream Sleep Cool Gel Pillow (2-Pack)

Was: $139.99

Now: $79.99

7) $45 Off Top Forged Professional Series 8-inch Chef Knife

Was: $69.99

Now: $24.99

8) $40 Off High Speed Blender and Food Processor

Was: $169.99

Now: $129.99

9) $80 Off Z-Edge 4K Smart Action Cam

Was: $149.99

Now: $69.99

10) $20 Off Shiatsu Neck, Back and Shoulder Massager With Heat

Was: $89.99

Now: $69.99

