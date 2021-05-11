Traffic moving again after 10-car crash on I-49 near Bobby Hopper Tunnel

UPDATE: Traffic is now moving again.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — UPDATE: Drivers are now moving again. There's been no update if there were any injures due to the crashes.

Original Article:

A 10-vehicle accident is impacting traffic on I-49 in Washington Co. Friday, Nov. 26, afternoon.

All northbound lanes are currently being impacted.

The accident is located at Mile Marker 40.9 according to IDrive Arkansas.

Traffic is currently being diverted off at Exit 34 to Chester.

Click here to view a live map.