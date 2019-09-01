Officials are saying that an 11-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a wreck in Siloam Springs where his father was suspected of being intoxicated.

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith told our CBS-affiliate KFSM that Tyner Hemmitt died at a local hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma five days after the wreck took place on January 3.

The wreck happened last Thursday at a fountain at Main Street and U.S. 412 around 10 p.m.

According to police, Michael Guest was outside of the truck and told them his son was still inside the vehicle. The truck was on its side and submerged when police arrived.

After investigating, officers found no physical evidence that showed the vehicle attempted to slow down before running into the concrete cinderblocks of the pond.

First responders managed to flip the truck and pull out Tyner, where he was transported to the Tulsa hospital and put on life support.

Guest has been charged with driving while intoxicated and first degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

He did not take a field sobriety test on the scene but did take a breathalyzer test three hours after the accident and blew a .06. He also gave a blood sample and it will be sent to the crime lab to test his blood alcohol level.

Guest was released on $75,000 bond Tuesday on the charges.

Capt. Derek Spicer of the Siloam Springs Police Department said he may face additional charges in light of his stepson's death, but that any additional charges would be up to the Benton County prosecutor.

Guest had a hearing set for Feb. 11 in Benton County Circuit Court on the original charges.