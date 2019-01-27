PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — (KTHV) -Two people were killed in separate pedestrian accidents on Arkansas roadways.

Just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26, Tonelle Brown, 41, of North Little Rock was killed when he was attempting to put fuel in a vehicle at the James Street entrance ramp on U.S. 67 in Jacksonville.

According to an Arkansas State Police report, Brown was struck by a truck attempting to enter U.S. 67. A few hours later, Arkansas State Police responded to another pedestrian accident on I-30 in downtown Little Rock.

Kelly Wood, 42, of Harrison, was attempting to cross the Interstate around 10:40 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle that was westbound on 1-30.

Both accidents are being investigated by the Arkansas State Police.