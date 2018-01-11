TAMPA, Fla. – A car hit three children and two adults on Thursday morning at a school bus stop, according to Tampa police spokesperson Steve Hegarty.

Police took the driver into custody after the crash around 8:06 a.m. on East Bougainvillea Avenue and Marvy Avenue.

It is not clear if the driver faces charges, or if authorities are just questioning the driver.

One of the children is in critical condition, Tampa police said.

Witnesses told police the car was heading eastbound on East Bougainvillea Avenue at a high rate of speed before hitting the five people on the south side of the street.

East Bougainvillea Avenue is closed between North 15th Street and North 18th Street.

Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

