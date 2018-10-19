Lexington, SC (WLTX) - One Midlands mom is making a name for her family by dressing up her toddler and twins in Halloween costumes every day for the month of October.

Lauren Mancke had an idea a couple of years ago for Halloween.

"I really love crafting and making stuff. I get a bunch of costume ideas out because I've always loved Halloween and making costumes," said Mancke.

Her son Fox was about 14 months old when she got the tradition started.

I think I'll keep him. #etphonehome #amonthofcostumes #manckemonthofcostumes

"I decided to dress him up every day with simple costumes like Dennis the Menace and stuff we had around the house like overalls and things," she said. "Then when the twins came along, everyone was like you got to do it with the twins. One baby in a costume is cute but two babies in a costume is double the cuteness."

Now Fox, Lera and Marigold all get dressed up from the clothes their mother makes every day in the month of October. Lauren says it takes a few hours to make the costumes and they take the photos the day before they post it on Instagram.

Sometimes the kids help their mom put the costumes together. Fox says one of his favorite parts is eating the treats after they take the pictures.

There’s a snake in my boot! Somebody’s poisoned the water hole (maybe with Mrs. Nezbit’s tea). Today’s #manckemonthofcostumes reminds me that Toy Story was my favorite movie as a kid and made me want to make art with computers. #toystory #primaryhalloween2018

Some of the themes they've had is Toy Story, the Wizard of Oz, Ghostbusters, the Jetsons and much more.

"It's been pretty fun because we get to be creative and we get to craft and wear costumes. I think it makes people happy and that's what I like," explained Mancke.

