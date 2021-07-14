4-year-old rapper shares powerful message against gun violence in viral music video

Kashmania has been releasing music since he was three. His latest music video is spreading a powerful message as he speaks out against gun violence in his city.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Four-year-old Kash Collier is just like any other kid--- he likes spiderman, playing with racecars, and wants to be the Green Goblin when he grows up.

That's if his music career doesn't work out, as Collier also has a passion for rapping.

He's the son of local musician, Carlos "CraftyLos" Collier. Kash fell in love with music after hearing himself on a song in a studio session with his dad.

"Kashmania" has been releasing music since he was three, but it's his latest music video that's spreading a powerful message as he speaks out against gun violence in his city.

His remix to "Outside" by O.G. Bobby Billions is a song where Kashmania speaks about his fear of going outside to play with his friends, knowing he could be shot by a stray bullet.

"Because they were shooting. I want people to stop the violence," Kash said when asked about the video's message.

Carlos says he wanted to help his son create song and video so people can view the violence through their eyes.

He says to see homicides and murders when he turns on the news or to see it or hear about a drive by or a killing in the streets constantly is tough.

"Most kids don't really have a real perspective in this world until they get a certain age so no one really listens to them, but they experience the same thing we experience when they're put in certain situations," said Collier.

Collier serves as a dad-ager to Kash and in his short musical career, they've met different celebrities like Boosie who jumped on the remix to his song "Snack Out."

Kash is cultivating his craft by doing live performances, but it was important to Collier to make sure his son is also having fun.

He knows his son is talented and didn't expect at all to have a son that followed in his footsteps, but he know there's more important things to consider because of Kash's age.