4.0 Earthquake in Missouri felt in parts of northern Arkansas

MISSOURI, USA — A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck southeast Missouri late Wednesday evening (Nov 17, 2021). The epicenter was about 5 miles SSE of Williamsville, MO, and 10 miles north of Poplar Bluff, MO.
According to social media reports, residents in both SE Missouri and NE Arkansas felt the ground shake.
TIMING: 8:53 PM CST
- 36.901°N 90.524°W
- 16.9 km depth
This area is a part of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, which encompasses much of the upper Mississippi River Valley.
