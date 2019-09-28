According to a spokesperson, a 54-year-old male cyclist died during the annual Big Dam Bridge 100 that took place in the central Arkansas area this morning.

The tragic accident took place around 11 a.m. this morning on Highway 300 near Wye Mountain.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the rider’s family and loved ones, and all those impacted by this tragic event. This is a difficult time for our entire cycling community,” stated Fred Phillips Executive Director of The BDB100.

This marked the 14th riding of the BDB100 which this year drew nearly 3,500 riders from 36 states.

More on this story as it develops.