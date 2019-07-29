Troy Roderick, 54, from Cushing, Oklahoma died Saturday after falling off the tailgate of a pickup truck he was riding on and lost consciousness.

Roderick had been swimming at an area along the Buffalo River at the north end of the Ozark Campground. The incident took place just after 5:00 p.m., according to the National Park Service.

The National Park Service says that even while traveling at very slow speeds, riding on any section of a motor vehicle that is not designated for use of passengers is extremely dangerous and illegal in Arkansas.