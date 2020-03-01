MACON, Ga. — Terry Patterson says he's completed more than 10,000 miles running races.

"It really keeps your heart running good, it keeps your breathing down, and it keeps your weights down," said Patterson.

His first marathon was in 2002, the Cherry Blossom Road Race. He got the marathon bug and started looking for races in other states.

One of the most memorable races was in Disney World.

"I was running against a lot of people and I ran with a lot of people, and they told me about the 50 states and they told me what I had to do," said Patterson.

18 years later, he completed 83 marathons, 33 half- marathons, and more than 1,000 miles in smaller races like 5Ks and 10Ks. He's completed marathons in all 50 states.

He says Little Rock, Arkansas was his favorite. He did a 5K and a marathon there.

Medals and ribbons all over his house from winning his age division at 65.

"I do get a lot of accolades for how old I am and I do brag about how fast I can run," said Patterson.

Patterson says whenever young people see him running here they do a double take.

"It really helps me feeling good, feeling young," and Patterson.

He ran a 3-hour, 52-minute marathon in Seattle last fall and qualified for the Boston Marathon in April.

He says his wife is his biggest helper. She runs with him and travels to his races and posts photos on his social media page..

"My wife is my cheerleader, my number one fan," said Patterson.

He's signed for another 12 marathons in 2020 and says he hopes to sign up for his first international marathon in China.

Patterson says his next marathon will be at the museum of aviation on January 18th.

