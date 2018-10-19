Seven people, including the now former executive assistant to the Fort Valley State University president, are now charged with various sex crimes after a monthslong investigation into illegal conduct at the university.

District Attorney David Cooke made the announcement at a press conference on Friday morning.

Six people are charged with pandering and solicitation of sodomy stemming from incidents in 2017 and 2018.

They were identified as:

Ernest Harvey, 47

Kenneth Howard, 56

Ryan Jenkins, 35

Charles Jones, 57

Devontae Little, 26

Arthur James Nance Jr., 46

Additionally, the former executive assistant to the president, Alecia Johnson, is charged with six counts of pimping on allegations she provided a prostitute to the six men.

Johnson also has six counts of prostitution on allegations that she herself performed sexual acts for money or other items, and one count of conspiracy to commit fiduciary theft on allegations she conspired to take a student’s scholarship money in October 2015.

