ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenagers and one child were shot at Soldan High School where a football jamboree was being played Friday night. At around the same time, there were also reports of a shot fired at Parkway North High School during another football jamboree.

At Soldan High School in north St. Louis, St. Louis Metropolitan Police initially responded to a brawl involving 100 students at around 7:20 p.m. during the PHL Football Jamboree. About a half-hour later, police responded to a report of shots fired with several people injured.

Capt. Leon Whitener with the St. Louis Fire Department said three teenagers and one child were shot in the vicinity of Soldan High School and transported to area hospitals. The 7-year-old is in critical condition, one teenager is in serious-critical condition and the other two teenagers are in serious condition.

Students from Miller Career Academy and Carnahan, Vashon and Roosevelt High Schools where at Soldan High School for the jamboree.

KSDK

A spokesperson for St. Louis County Police said that there was a large disturbance at Parkway North High School in west St. Louis County just after 8 p.m. as several fights broke out. Police believe a shot was fired during the disturbance but said that no one was injured.

RELATED: Shots fired at Parkway North High School football jamboree

The football jamboree was canceled and police had cleared at least 90 percent of the crowd as of 9:30 p.m.

Gateway Sports

This is a developing scene. 5 On Your Side has crews on the way to both locations and will provide updates as they become available.