SARASOTA SPRINGS, Fla. — A 9-year-old boy died after he was hit by a pickup truck Monday morning.

Roman Miller, of Sarasota, was struck by a black Chevy Silverado at 7:48 a.m. at the intersection of Nodosa Drive and Webber Street in Sarasota Springs, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A 25-year-old Sarasota woman was driving the pickup truck north on Nodosa Drive when she hit Miller, who was in the crosswalk. The driver has been identified as Charity Lamb.

“When you are in the crosswalk, you have the right of way. So that vehicle should have stayed at that point, hopefully seen both and let them pass through,” said State Trooper Kenny Watson.

Unfortunately, troopers say the driver did not. However, investigators say she is cooperating with them. She told investigators she only saw Roman’s older sister, a fifth-grader, who was leading the way for her little brother.

The sister made it through the crosswalk before her brother was hit. The truck dragged the boy about 15 feet, according to an FHP spokesperson.

“Unfortunately, she heard everything. And then she would have immediately turned around and gone to her brother’s aid. And, I cannot imagine what it’s like for anyone to watch their sibling, lying on the ground after being struck by a motor vehicle,” said Watson.

Lamb has had previous driving-related citations. According to public records, she has been caught speeding, driving with a suspended license and failing to stop at a stop sign.

Neighbors say this isn’t the first time an accident has happened on this corner.

“My daughter has hit a kid on a bike, right here at this intersection, years ago. It was pouring down rain and she never even seen him. Luckily he didn’t get hurt so this is not the first accident, but it’s the worst accident,” said resident Margaret Davis. She was one of the first people on the scene after the accident, along with Roman’s mother.

“I cried with the mother. When I walked out, the mother, I cried.”

A family friend, Joshua Miller, is working to help the family out. At this point, a meal exchange program has been set up and a GoFundMe is on the way. Miller says they are working on a vigil, but nothing has been set yet.

Miller describes the family of Roman as “the best family,” and is devastated for their loss.

