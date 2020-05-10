Local gyms 5 months since reopening after COVID-19 shutdown

Sunday, Oct. 4 marked 5 months since the first day gyms and fitness centers could reopen across Arkansas.

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Sunday, Oct. 4 marked 5 months since the first day gyms and fitness centers could reopen across Arkansas after COVID-19 closed their doors.

While opening back up came with a lot of restrictions, local owners said they are finally seeing more people feeling comfortable heading back into the gym.

Five months ago gym owner Phil Forrester didn't know what to expect.

"Would the members come back? Would there be some hesitancy?" he said.

Initially, according to Forrester, a few were uncertain, but overall members at Rock City Complete Fitness were ready to get their sweat on.

"This is their sanctuary. This is the place they come to not be afraid and to work hard with the people that they care about," he said.

Forrester said working hard comes with restrictions that have stayed consistent since that first opening day like in-person classes having a twelve-person limit, equipment spaced 12 feet apart with cleaning supplies at each, and the gym closed between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

"We're just trying to make sure that we maintain it. The hard part is keeping it going," he said.

The CrossFit and boot camp gym numbers are already back to where they were before the shut down, according to Forrester, and now they are even seeing a jump of about 15% in membership.

"All of this has increased the visibility of getting healthy, maintaining fitness," he said.

According to Rush Cornwell, co-owner and personal trainer at Clubhaus Fitness in Little Rock, their story hasn't been similar.

"It's definitely been getting people back in the door that's been the most challenging part," he said.

Cornwell said they are seeing only about half of their members, but a recent spike is lifting their spirits.

"We're starting to see a bunch of new joins this month and so we're pretty excited that we're kind of seeing this uptick starting now," he said.

Similar to other gyms, Cornwell said restrictions have stayed the same with smaller class sizes, screening questions, and regular cleaning essential.

"What we set up has really been working smoothly," he said.

With no outbreaks, both owners expressed there's never been a better time to make your health a top priority.

"Come and see us, we're ready to take care of everybody and get you back on track. We're here to help," Cornwell said.

Both owners said they are going to stick to smaller class sizes until more restrictions are lifted across the state.