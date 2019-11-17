LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Imagine not seeing someone you love for months and anxiously waiting for a reunion. Arkansas Community Correction (ACC) gave families that moment on Saturday.

Love, warmth and hope filled the room at Saint John Baptist Church.

It was ACC's very first Family Reunification Day, which was a day for inmates, who are in the reentry program, to spend quality time with the ones they love most.

It was a day filled with counseling, mentoring and lots of fun and games.

Rachel Slusher and her two sons, Robert and Christopher Stewart, showed the power of unconditional family love.

"Having my sons here, it means I have somewhere to go when I get out," Slusher said.

She said four months have passed since she last saw her two sons.

"For us to rekindle with our families and reconnect with our families, it's everything," Slusher said.

She has been in the reentry program since August and the finish line is in clear sight.

"I have two months two weeks until I go home," Slusher said.

A journey that her two sons, Robert and Christopher Stewart, have been on with her every step of the way.

"It's kind of impacted us a lot but you know people have to learn from their mistakes and we've seen that people change," Robert said.

Both sons said they noticed this transformation in their mother.

"I feel she has really changed for the better and this has really helped her see what path to go on and really given her a light to guide here," Christopher said.

The brothers said they also felt a sense of relief as they got to finally spend the day with the woman that raise them.

"Never take advantage of what time you have with your mother. You never know when it's going to be an abruptive stop or when it's going to keep on going," Robert said.

Slusher said this quality family time was a reminder for her of what she's been blessed with.

"Being here with them it just solidifies how much support and love I have out there," she said.

Slusher said she hopes her sons learn a valuable lesson from her mistakes.

"Really on what path to go on. Really to see my priorities and go for it, not go down the wrong path," she said.

It was a day filled with reminders of the importance of second chances and unconditional love.

"I'm lucky, I'm a very lucky person," Slusher said.

The assistant director of ACC's reentry program said they will continue to do this event and next year's will be bigger and better.'