FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sports radio shows have been around for decades, analyzing every detail of players, coaches, and athletic programs.

All Hog fans know the new sound to Razorback sports, and they also know Bo.

From TV to radio, the most popular man in Arkansas sports call-in radio was on cruise control at number one, until the radio show took a leap.

“After thinking and praying about the expansion of our company, it’s clear we need to take the next step. It’s time,” said Bo Mattingly, the host of Hog Pod.

“Podcasts just seem to make the most sense and we feel like at the University of Arkansas, there is a lot of stories to tell and Razorback fans want to hear those stories.”

For some fans like Casey Moore, the move was a questionable one.

“I’m a creature of habit so I just stick with the radio. So I just keep it on the local,” Moore said.

Others, however, have bought into the podcast scene for Arkansas’s favorite sports team.

“Just how easy it is… I already stream my music on Spotify,” said a hog fan named Andrew Kincaid.

Nineteen episodes later, the podcast is quickly on the rise. We sat alongside episode 17 with National Champion Golfer, Maria Fassi.

“It allows us to sit down and have a long-form discussion instead of squeezing something in just a few minutes,” said Mattingly.

When it comes to podcasts, a big part of this is pre and post-production. According to Bart Pohlman, the show’s producer, “there’s always one or two or three of those moments that [make us] go, ‘wow we’re going to tell Razorback fans something they’ve never heard before.’”

Sawyer Radler, Hog Pod’s production director adds an extra element to the show.

“Take the conversation and then blend in natural sound. For Maria Fassi for example, I followed her around for the last four to five holes when she won the national championship with a mic.”

Love it or hate it, Mattingly believes the podcast gives Razorback followers a chance to connect with their Hogs.



“This is really just for you. It’s just a story that you get to listen to. There is not a lot of controversy, not a lot of opinion. It’s just a story-driven podcast for Razorback fans about their favorite team.”

You can listen to the Hog Pod with Bo Mattingly on iTunes, Google Play, or Spotify.

New episodes drop every Tuesday.