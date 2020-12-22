Little Rock airport prepares as more Arkansans travel during holidays amid pandemic

Millions of people are expected to travel over the holiday week and the Clinton National Airport is preparing to see more passengers than normal.

Beverly Mctyer arrived Monday night from California. She said traveling did make her nervous. Her flight was completely booked.

"For me for COVID, that was just too close for comfort, I couldn't move hardly," she said. "Came to visit my family and to see my sister."

Shane Carter is the spokesperson for the Little Rock National Airport. He said holiday travel is down 59 percent compared to last year. But, that is still more travelers than a normal day in 2020.

"That equates to around 1,200 passengers a day, flying out of the airport," Carter said.

But many flights are still full, so crews are deep cleaning each gate after every flight departs.

"We're doing a lot of cleaning all of the high touch points, restrooms, anywhere where people are going to be," Carter said.

"And as we go through the duration of the pandemic, we'll continue to do what we need to, to make sure passengers are safe."

Before you travel, double check if the place you are traveling to has any local health requirements.

"Requiring you to quarantine or produce a negative COVID test either before arrival or on arrival," Carter said.

And Carter said no one has been a Grinch about the face mask policy or any other guidelines put in place by the airlines.

"We've had very little issues," he said.